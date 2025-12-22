Azernews.Az

Monday December 22 2025

Azerbaijan’s lamb imports see sharp growth

22 December 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s lamb imports see sharp growth
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The significant growth in imports indicates rising domestic demand and diversification of supply sources, as Azerbaijan continues to strengthen food security and meet consumption needs through international markets.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more