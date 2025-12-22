Trend employees awarded medals marking 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press [PHOTOS]

22 December 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Employees of Trend International Information Agency have been awarded the “150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press” medal, established by a Presidential Decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

The medals were presented by Sevil Mikayilova, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency, during an official award ceremony.

At the event, gratitude was expressed to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their consistent attention and support toward the development of Azerbaijan’s national press.

In connection with the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani national press, a total of 16 media professionals were honored with the jubilee medal “150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)”, established by the relevant Presidential Decree. The award recipients include nine employees of Trend International Information Agency, four from the Day.az news portal, one from the Milli.az news portal, and two from the Azernews newspaper.

The list of recipients awarded the “150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)” jubilee medal is as follows:

Ilgar Huseynov – Director, Trend Information Agency

Jamila Ojaqova – Deputy Director, Trend Information Agency

Sahil Karimov – Deputy Director, Trend Information Agency

Elchin Agajanov – Deputy Director, Trend Information Agency

Rufiz Rahimov – Deputy Director, Trend Information Agency

Emin Aliyev – Editor-in-Chief, Trend Information Agency

Leyla Abdullayeva – Director for Monitoring, Trend Information Agency

Laman Zeynalova – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Trend Information Agency

Vugar Imanov – Head of the Culture Department, Trend Information Agency

Maryana Ahmadova – Editor-in-Chief, Day.az News Portal

Ibrahim Aliyev – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Day.az News Portal

Leyla Tariverdiyeva – Editor, Day.az News Portal

Aytamiz Mammadova – Editor, Day.az News Portal

Asif Damirov – Editor-in-Chief, Milli.az News Portal

Elnur Enveroglu – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Azernews Newspaper

Gabil Ashirov Ayaz – Political and Economic Analyst, Azernews Newspaper

It should be noted that on February 20, President Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Establishment of Orders and Medals, formally instituting the “150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)” jubilee medal.

Under the document, the jubilee medal was officially established to mark the historic milestone of Azerbaijan’s national press.