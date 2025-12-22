Trend employees awarded medals marking 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press [PHOTOS]
Employees of Trend International Information Agency have been awarded the “150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press” medal, established by a Presidential Decree of President Ilham Aliyev.
The medals were presented by Sevil Mikayilova, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency, during an official award ceremony.
At the event, gratitude was expressed to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their consistent attention and support toward the development of Azerbaijan’s national press.
In connection with the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani national press, a total of 16 media professionals were honored with the jubilee medal “150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)”, established by the relevant Presidential Decree. The award recipients include nine employees of Trend International Information Agency, four from the Day.az news portal, one from the Milli.az news portal, and two from the Azernews newspaper.
The list of recipients awarded the “150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)” jubilee medal is as follows:
Ilgar Huseynov – Director, Trend Information Agency
Jamila Ojaqova – Deputy Director, Trend Information Agency
Sahil Karimov – Deputy Director, Trend Information Agency
Elchin Agajanov – Deputy Director, Trend Information Agency
Rufiz Rahimov – Deputy Director, Trend Information Agency
Emin Aliyev – Editor-in-Chief, Trend Information Agency
Leyla Abdullayeva – Director for Monitoring, Trend Information Agency
Laman Zeynalova – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Trend Information Agency
Vugar Imanov – Head of the Culture Department, Trend Information Agency
Maryana Ahmadova – Editor-in-Chief, Day.az News Portal
Ibrahim Aliyev – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Day.az News Portal
Leyla Tariverdiyeva – Editor, Day.az News Portal
Aytamiz Mammadova – Editor, Day.az News Portal
Asif Damirov – Editor-in-Chief, Milli.az News Portal
Elnur Enveroglu – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Azernews Newspaper
Gabil Ashirov Ayaz – Political and Economic Analyst, Azernews Newspaper
It should be noted that on February 20, President Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the Establishment of Orders and Medals, formally instituting the “150th Anniversary of Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)” jubilee medal.
Under the document, the jubilee medal was officially established to mark the historic milestone of Azerbaijan’s national press.
