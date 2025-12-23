Rules for demining activities in Shusha to be established

23 December 2025 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Regulations for demining operations in Shusha city will be formally established, according to a draft amendment discussed today by the National Assembly’s Agrarian Policy Committee. The amendment concerns the law “On Shusha, the Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan,” Azernews reports.

Under the draft, demining in areas of historical and archaeological significance will be conducted in the presence of a representative from the relevant executive authority designated for this purpose. Before any work begins, the area will be reviewed by the designated body to ensure preliminary research of monuments and heritage sites.

If any cultural or historical monuments are discovered during demining operations, all work must be immediately halted, and the responsible executive body must be notified. Decisions on whether and how to continue demining will then be made by the designated authority.

This measure aims to ensure that Shusha’s rich historical and cultural heritage is preserved while making the city safe for residents and visitors.