Italian Antitrust fines Apple 98 mn euros for abuse of dominant position

23 December 2025 21:15 (UTC+04:00)
The Italian Authority said Monday that it has fined Apple over 98 million euros for abuse of its dominant market position to the detriment of companies that offer their products via its App Store, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

