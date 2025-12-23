Grain wagons sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan for first time since 1990s
For the first time since the 1990s, grain wagons have been dispatched from Russia’s Volgograd region to Armenia through Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Volga Railways, the shipment departed from the Gmelinskaya station, marking the resumption of this transit route.
The first batch consists of eight grain wagons, which are set to be delivered to the Yerevan station.
The railway operator noted that by the end of the year, a total of thirty grain wagons, carrying more than two thousand tons of grain are planned to be transported along this route.
The Volga Railways emphasized that the launch of the new logistics service became possible following the restoration of cargo transit to Armenia via Azerbaijan.
