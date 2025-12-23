President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Aghdam [PHOTOS]

23 December 2025 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Hilton Garden Inn Aghdam hotel in the city of Aghdam on December 23, Azernews reports.

The head of state was briefed on the facilities available at the hotel.

Spanning over 2 hectares, the hotel comprises three blocks with 2, 6, and 7 floors. The 287-bed facility features 127 rooms of various categories, along with a restaurant, public catering area, meeting and banquet halls, an indoor pool, and a gym. Extensive landscaping has been carried out across the hotel grounds. The opening of the hotel has created 120 permanent jobs. The hotel is conveniently located near the Aghdam Railway and Bus Station Complex, the Aghdam Mugham Centre, Aghdam Industrial Park, and other social infrastructure facilities.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the hotel complex in 2022 and inspected the construction progress in February of this year.