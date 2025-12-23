D’ART Gallery opens in Baku’s White City with inaugural “From Generation to Generation” exhibition [PHOTOS]

23 December 2025 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

D’ART Gallery is a new platform for art, culture, and creative dialogue. By bringing together Azerbaijan’s historical artistic heritage with contemporary art, the gallery offers art lovers a unique journey across time, styles, and artistic perspectives. At the same time, its core mission is to support artists, attract collectors, and present Azerbaijani art to an international audience.

The gallery’s first exhibition, From Generation to Generation, features nearly 50 works by People’s Artists and Honoured Artists of Azerbaijan, alongside representatives of the middle and younger generations of painters, graphic artists, and sculptors. The exhibition creates a bridge between the past and the present of Azerbaijani visual art. It should be noted that all exhibited works are available for sale. Visitors have the opportunity to enrich their existing collections or acquire the first piece of a future collection.

Opening the event with introductory remarks, the distinguished Azerbaijani sculptor and honorary guest of the exhibition, People’s Artist Ömər Eldarov, stated:

“The opening of a new gallery is a major and significant cultural event for our republic. I am very pleased. Just as the opening of a theatre is vital for an actor, a new gallery is equally important for us artists. I am confident that D’ART Gallery will fulfil this responsible mission with dignity.”

The Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, Rəvan Həsənov, emphasised that the gallery’s co-founder and director, Dilara Muzaffarli, is a member of the Centre, and that numerous art exhibitions dedicated to the themes of tolerance and multiculturalism—both in Azerbaijan and abroad—have been organised under her authorship and leadership. He added:

“Art has always been a herald of its time. Every artist, in turn, conveys a message to the future. The title From Generation to Generation is highly symbolic: works from different periods become timeless within a single space. I would also like to note that the opening of private galleries in our country is a very welcome development.”

Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, People’s Artist and Professor Fuad Salayev, remarked:

“The gallery is commendable both in its architectural design and its exhibition concept. We are living in a new era, and the opening of a new gallery is of great importance for Azerbaijani culture. I wish the gallery every success in its future activities.”

Advisor to the Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Professor Validə Məmmədova, noted:

“The theme of today’s exhibition is extremely important and symbolic. Those who forget their yesterday will lose their today, and nothing will remain of us tomorrow.”

People’s Artist Arif Hüseynov stated in his speech:

“The decision to open the new gallery in Baku’s White City area is absolutely the right one. The works included in the From Generation to Generation exhibition have been selected with a high level of professionalism from an art-historical perspective.”

The gallery’s co-founder and director, art historian Dilara Muzaffarli, said:

“At D’ART Gallery, we set out with the ambition of creating a platform that brings together the rich heritage of Azerbaijani art and its contemporary expressions. The From Generation to Generation exhibition is the first tangible manifestation of this vision. It presents a wide spectrum, from the prominent masters of the 20th and early 21st centuries to contemporary talents of the 21st century. Through this exhibition, visitors can observe not only the harmony of colour and form, but also an intergenerational dialogue—how the past and the present converge through the language of art.”

In his address, gallery co-founder Nijat Panahli congratulated attendees on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, adding:

“My wish is that in the coming years people will increasingly give works of art as gifts, thereby supporting artists and expressing their solidarity through these meaningful gestures.”

Following the speeches, guests watched a video presentation showcasing the pre-opening preparations by architect-designer Ruslan Solnaryov, the author of the gallery’s design project and visual symbol.

The exhibition will remain open until 18 January 2026.

PAINTING

Hafiz Mammadov, Elbəy Rzaquliyev, Rasim Babayev, Arif Hüseynov, Sirus Mirzəzadə, Fərman Qulamov, Lətafət Məmmədova, Əsmər Narimanbəyova, Aytən Rzaquliyeva, Yelena Haqverdiyeva, Inna Kostina, Kamilla Eldarova, Rəşad Mehdiyev, Vüqar Əli, Mirazər Abdullayev, Rəşad Babayev, Orxan Hüseynov, Emin Əsgərov, Butunay Haqverdiyev, Zərnişan Yusif, Ramal Kazımov, Mehriban Şəmsədinskaya, Arzu Cəfərova, Xaqan Bayramov

GRAPHICS

Mikayıl Abdullayev, Toğrul Nərimanbəyov, Rasim Babayev, Rafiq Mehdiyev, Ucal Haqverdiyev, Aytən Şirzadova, Şəhla Qəhrəmanlı, Nərmin Abdullayeva

SCULPTURE

Ömər Eldarov, Aslan Rüstəmov, Fuad Salayev, Xanlar Əhmədov, Sahib Quliyev, Zakir Əhmədov, Mahmud Rüstəmov, Kənan Əliyev, Sənan Cəfərov, Xəqan Əhmədov, Kamran Əsədov, Vüqar Quliyev, Müşfiq Heydərov, Çinarə Baxşıyeva, Samir Kaçayev, Jalə Əliyeva