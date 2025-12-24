Philharmonic Hall hosts unforgettable evening of classical masterpieces [PHOTOS]

24 December 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A concert titled "Music Therapy: The Touch of Sound" has taken place at the Philharmonic's Chamber and Organ Music Hall as part of the subscription concert series, Azernews reports.

This event, distinguished by its unique concept and profound content, went beyond the framework of a traditional classical concert, emphasizing the subtle impact of sound on the human soul.

During the concert, Aynur Isgandarova, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and a musicologist, spoke before each performance, sharing valuable insights with the audience about the essence of music therapy and the effects of various instruments on human psychology and emotional life.

The program featured works by Azerbaijani and international composers. The delicate synthesis of classical and contemporary music pieces added a special harmony and philosophical depth to the concert program.

The concert received widespread acclaim from attendees, who praised both its innovative concept and the emotional resonance of the performances. Music lovers noted that the combination of live music and expert commentary created a deeply immersive and reflective experience.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.