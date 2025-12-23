Trial of Armenian citizens continues at Baku Military Court

23 December 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

On December 23, court hearings continued at the Baku Military Court in the criminal case involving citizens of the Republic of Armenia, with the proceedings moving forward through the final statements of the accused.

According to Azernews, during the latest court session, defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan continued delivering his final statement.

In his remarks, Mnatsakanyan voiced objections to the prosecution’s accusations and statements made by victims concerning the April 2016 clashes, the involvement of mercenaries, and related issues.

The trial concerns Armenian citizens accused of committing numerous crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, the planning and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses. Court proceedings in the case are ongoing.