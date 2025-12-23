National Library presents book about renowned composer [PHOTOS]

23 December 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Library, in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, has marked the 95th anniversary of renowned composer, People's Artist, and professor Tofiq Bakikhanov, Azernews reports.

As part of the celebration, they presented the book "Tofiq Bakikhanov. Bibliography" along with sheet music collections published under the project "From the Golden Fund of the National Library."

Director of the Azerbaijan National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov, spoke about the multifaceted creativity of Tofiq Bakikhanov, who was born into the family of People's Artist and renowned tar player Ahmad Bakikhanov and became one of the distinguished representatives of the Azerbaijani school of composition.

He emphasized that the bibliography dedicated to the eminent composer reflects all of Bakikhanov's works, materials about his life and creativity, as well as publications preserved in world libraries. He also spoke about the purpose of preparing the sheet music collections published under the "From the Golden Fund of the National Library" project.

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Academician Rafael Huseynov, noted that Tofiq Bakikhanov, a student of the great Uzeyir Hajibayli and a protégé of Gara Garayev, has his entire legacy and creative output reflected in the presented bibliography. He described the composer's path as the very road Azerbaijani music traveled from the 20th to the 21st century. Highlighting Bakikhanov as a worthy son of a distinguished dynasty, Huseynov stressed that even at this age, the composer has not lost his sense of responsibility, remains internally mobilized, and constantly strives for innovation.

Speaking of Bakikhanov's contributions to the treasury of Azerbaijani ballet, the academician recalled that his "Caspian Ballad" was staged 35 times in Paris in 1969, which brought him worldwide recognition. He emphasized that this event was not only a cultural but also a political milestone in our musical history. He added that people like Tofiq Bakikhanov are spiritual bridges, bridges of memory, connecting the past with the present. Alongside his creative activity, Bakikhanov has also fulfilled another mission, serving his family name with dignity.

The speaker underlined the importance of bibliographies professionally prepared by the National Library, noting that the institution employs people who are well-versed in the subtleties of this work and who understand their responsibilities to culture. He expressed gratitude to the library’s leadership and professional staff for the valuable publication.

Deputy Minister of Culture, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, thanked the leadership of the National Library for organizing the event and for their contribution to the creation of such valuable publications. He remarked that on this significant day, no matter how much is said about the eminent composer, a living legend whose works have repeatedly graced world stages, it would never be enough. Calling Bakikhanov a great musical figure, the deputy minister wished him robust health.

The event continued with speeches by Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Professor Kamila Dadash-zade; People's Artist Eldar Mansurov; Vice-Rector of the National Conservatory, Professor Lala Huseynova; Director of the Music College under the Conservatory, Professor Nazim Kazimov; Vice-Rector of the Baku Music Academy, Professor Gulnaz Abdullazade; Director of the Azerbaijan Museum of Musical Culture, Doctor of Sciences Alla Bayramova; Director of Uzeyir Hajibayli's House-Museum, People's Artist Sardar Farajov; and Honored Journalist Ittifaq Mirzabayli. They emphasized that the composer's tireless work has yielded a treasure of numerous and diverse compositions, which are constantly published and performed.

His works are presented alongside those of the world's great classical composers. They noted that Bakikhanov is engaged not only in creating but also in bringing his creations to audiences. They highlighted that various scholarly research works have been written based on his compositions and wished the composer good health and new achievements for the sake of the development of Azerbaijani musical culture.

Finally, People's Artist Tofiq Bakikhanov expressed his deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and the country's leadership for the constant and special attention shown to him and his creativity. He also thanked the Culture Ministry and the National Library's leadership for the high-level organization of the event and for publishing the fundamental bibliography that encompasses his works preserved in the libraries of 33 countries worldwide, as well as the guests for their participation.