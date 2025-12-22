Head of Republic of Dagestan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

22 December 2025 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation, Sergey Melikov, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please allow me to warmly and heartily congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

Thanks to your tireless efforts, fraternal Azerbaijan has made remarkable progress in the socio-economic sphere, in state-building, and on the international stage.

Your many years of fruitful service, combined with your outstanding professionalism and unwavering devotion to your homeland, have earned you widespread public recognition and undisputed authority both among your fellow citizens and far beyond your country's borders.

In Dagestan, we particularly cherish the long-standing and productive cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is rooted in centuries-old traditions of friendship, good-neighborly relations, and mutual respect.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, please accept my sincere wishes for robust health, prosperity, and continued success in your vital work throughout the coming year of 2026."