Investigation into Flight J2-8243 continues as preliminary findings point to external interference

23 December 2025 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A commission has been established in Kazakhstan, and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. The commission’s preliminary report, prepared within a year of the incident, was presented at the end of January this year, while the final report has yet to be completed.

According to Azernews, this was stated by Ilham Amirov, Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), during the presentation ceremony of a commemorative postage stamp dedicated to Flight J2-8243.

Amirov noted that the preliminary report has already confirmed that an unlawful physical interference occurred while the aircraft was in the air.

“After the black box data was disclosed, it became clear that all three of the aircraft’s vital systems failed simultaneously. This could only have happened as a result of an external force acting on the aircraft,” he said.

The AZAL vice president emphasized that the purpose of the event was to present a postage stamp commemorating the victims of Flight J2-8243, adding that the stamp was issued as a joint initiative of AZAL and Azerpost.

“I worked as a pilot for 40 years. After this incident, I have put myself in the position of that crew hundreds of times. How did they manage to control the aircraft under those conditions? I still cannot find an answer. Even the aircraft manufacturers themselves are astonished,” Amirov said.

It was also reported that proceeds from the sale of the postage stamp will be allocated to the education and other needs of the families of the martyrs.

According to Amirov, the stamp will circulate worldwide, ensuring that the memory of those who lost their lives on that flight is preserved forever.