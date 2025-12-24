Former IDP families move back to Sos and Horovlu villages [PHOTOS]

24 December 2025 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation is continuing.

According to Azernews, the former IDP families resettled in the villages of Sos in Khojavend district and Horovlu in Jabrayil district had previously been living temporarily in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 24 families comprising 99 people have been relocated to Sos village in Khojavend district, while 19 families totaling 70 people have moved to Horovlu village in Jabrayil district.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also conveyed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the country’s territories, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives along this path.

It should be noted that more than 50,000 people currently live in Garabagh and East Zangezur. This figure includes former internally displaced persons resettled in the region, as well as individuals involved in the implementation of reconstruction projects, employees of local branches of state institutions, and staff working in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy facilities that have resumed operations.