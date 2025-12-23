Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 23 2025

Azerbaijan's sugar exports increase exponentially

23 December 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's sugar exports increase exponentially
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan recorded notable growth in sugar exports during the first eleven months of the year, reflecting rising external demand and expanded export capacity, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more