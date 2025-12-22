Greece sets new tourism revenue records

22 December 2025 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Greece is on track for yet another record-breaking year in tourism in 2025, despite persistent labor shortages in the sector, Tourism Minister Olga Kefaloyani said on Sunday, according to AFP and BTA. In an interview with the Greek news agency ANA-MPA, she voiced confidence that the country’s tourism industry will maintain its strong momentum, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

