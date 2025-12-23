Trump reiterates stopping Pakistan-India war, praises CDF Munir

23 December 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump, in an event at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, reiterated his claims that he helped prevent a war between Pakistan and India in May 2025, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

He praised Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, calling him a "highly respected general".

"We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India," Trump said in response to a question, alongside Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.

The US president mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited him with saving lives through his intervention and mediation.

"You know, eight planes were shot down. That war was starting to rage, and he actually said the other day that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more," he said.

In the same event, Trump announced plans for a new class of US Navy warships that will be named after himself, a rare honour for a sitting president. The first vessels in the so‑called Trump‑class will be built under a broader initiative he calls the “Golden Fleet.”

Two ships will be built initially, with plans to expand construction further. Officials displayed renderings showing vessels that could be larger and more heavily armed than existing destroyers, equipped with missiles, guns and advanced systems including lasers and hypersonic weapons.

The president also emphasised the advanced nature of US submarines, declaring them the most sophisticated in the world. He confidently stated that the US is at least 15 years ahead of any other nation in submarine technology, a significant advantage that bolsters the country’s military posture.

As part of the US Navy’s modernisation efforts, he revealed that 15 cutting-edge submarines are currently under production, reinforcing the Navy's dominance globally.