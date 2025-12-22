Director-General of ICESCO sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

22 December 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Director-General of ICESCO, Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

''Excellency,

On the occasion of Your Excellency's birthday, I have the honor, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), to convey our sincere congratulations and highest expressions of esteem.

This occasion offers an opportunity to acknowledge Your Excellency's distinguished leadership and unwavering commitment to the progress, stability, and international standing of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Under Your Excellency's guidance, Azerbaijan has continued to play an active and respected role within the Islamic world and beyond, greatly contributing to intercultural dialogue, peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

ICESCO attaches a great importance to its close and productive cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan, particularly in the fields of education, artificial intelligence, culture, and heritage. We remain committed to further strengthening this partnership in pursuit of our shared objectives and common values.

On this honorable occasion, I extend my best wishes to Your Excellency, and to Your esteemed family, for good health, continued success, and lasting prosperity. I also wish the friendly people of Azerbaijan further progress and well-being under Your Excellency's leadership.

Let me avail myself of this opportunity to extend to Your Excellency the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem,'' the letter reads.