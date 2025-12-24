Stellantis European sales fell 2.7% in November

24 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Stellantis's sales on the European market (EU, EFTA and UK) dropped by 2.7% in November with respect to the same month last year, with 138,747 cars sold, according to data released on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

