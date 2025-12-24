Int'l Mugham Center pays tribute to outstanding mugham singer [PHOTOS]

24 December 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Centre has hosted a commemorative evening dedicated to the 90th anniversary of People's Artist Gadir Rustamov, one of Azerbaijan's most celebrated mugham performers, Azernews reports.

The event was led by writer and Honoured Cultural Worker Mustafa Chamanli, who spoke in detail about the environment in which Rustamov grew up, his artistic journey, the milestones of his career, and the unique vocal style that brought him success and endeared him to audiences.

Several distinguished figures shared their recollections of the late artist. Writer and Member of Parliament Aqil Abbas, author of the novella "Evləri köndələn yar" inspired by Rustamov's life, journalist Fakhreddin Hajibayli, creator of the documentary "The Voice from the Unseen," and writer Seyran Sakhavat, who conducted the 1980s interview "A Conversation on Horseback in Aghdam with Gadir Rustamov," all reflected on their encounters with the singer and the creative experiences they shared.

Honoured Art Worker Chingiz Abbasov and tar player Aydin Mehraliyev hailed the enchantment and uniqueness of Rustamov's voice, describing it as one of the most distinctive sounds of Garabagh.

Speakers emphasised that Rustamov's mastery was so profound that every mugham and folk song he performed became inseparable in their artistry. Yet among them, "Sona Bülbülləri" stood out as his signature piece, becoming his artistic "calling card."

The evening featured video clips and recordings of Rustamov's performances, reminding audiences of his irreplaceable contribution to Azerbaijani music.

Honoured Artists Ilkin Ahmadov, Sevinj Sariyeva, and Elnur Zeynalov, along with mugham competition winners and participants Gullu Muradova, Mustafa Mustafayev, Yusif Jafarbayli, Murad Lachin, and others, performed songs and mugham pieces from Rustamov's repertoire. Honoured Artist Azad Shukurov recited a poem dedicated to him.

The words of the Roman philosopher Cicero—"The lives of the departed continue through the lives of the living" were echoed throughout the evening. Indeed, Gadir Rustamov's life endures not only through his children, grandchildren, and admirers but also through the memories, stories, and above all, his incomparable voice.

His timeless performances of beloved songs continue to resonate, ensuring that his artistry remains alive for generations to come.