President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for production facility of Saloglu Garabagh LLC in Aghdam Industrial Park [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the production facility of Saloglu Garabagh LLC in Aghdam Industrial Park on December 23, Azernews reports.
Tajeddin Mustafayev, founder of Saloglu Garabagh LLC, briefed the head of state on the plans for the new facility.
The enterprise will be established on a one-hectare site within the Aghdam Industrial Park. The project envisages the construction of a factory for the production of furniture, including various types of living room and bedroom sets, as well as upholstered and metal furniture accessories. Production will utilize technologies from Türkiye, Germany, and China. The factory’s annual production capacity is projected at 4,000 furniture sets and 6,000 metal furniture accessories. The products will meet domestic market demand and will also be exported. The total investment value of the project is 8 million manats. A preferential loan is expected to be provided by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy for the establishment of the facility. The enterprise will benefit from all tax and customs incentives granted to residents of the industrial park. The project is expected to create 50 permanent jobs.
