Japan moves to restart its largest nuclear power plant

23 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, the world’s largest nuclear power plant, is preparing to resume operations in Japan after undergoing extensive modernization efforts. The facility, located in Niigata Prefecture, has been shut down for several years following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in 2011, Azernews reports.

The Governor of Niigata Prefecture, Hideyuki Hanazumi, has officially agreed to restart the plant, following comprehensive safety checks and the implementation of advanced protective measures. He emphasized that the safety protocols now in place meet the highest international standards, ensuring that the plant’s operation is essential for the region’s stable energy supply and economic growth.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), which operates the plant, is currently completing the final stages of preparation for its reopening. This includes final inspections and the testing of new safety systems designed to prevent any future incidents.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, which consists of seven reactors, was shut down in the aftermath of the 2011 disaster at the Fukushima-1 plant. The restart marks a significant step in Japan's energy policy as the country seeks to reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels while striving to meet its carbon-neutral goals.

Experts have noted that the plant’s reopening will help Japan achieve a more stable and sustainable energy mix, particularly as global energy demands continue to rise. However, there remains public debate about the safety and environmental risks associated with nuclear energy in Japan, especially after the Fukushima tragedy.