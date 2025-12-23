Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on birthday

23 December 2025 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

The initiative was proposed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova during today’s plenary session of the parliament.

The proposal was unanimously supported and accepted with applause.