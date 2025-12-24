Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 24 2025

Azerbaijan Railways reaches new passenger transport record

24 December 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Railways reaches new passenger transport record
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has recorded another milestone in its passenger transport operations, with the number of passengers served in 2025 reaching 10 million, Azernews reports, citing ADY.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more