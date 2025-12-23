Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s book introduced to Azerbaijani readers [PHOTOS[

23 December 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

In Ashgabat, a presentation ceremony has been held for the book "The Jewel of Wisdom" by Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, translated into Azerbaijani by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Azernews reports.

The event, attended by Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mehri Bashimova, featured a speech by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Qismet Gozalov.

The ambassador emphasized that delivering Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's "The Jewel of Wisdom" to Azerbaijani readers is of special importance in terms of promoting this valuable work. He noted that the publication of the book in Azerbaijani also makes a significant contribution to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations.

The ambassador highlighted that the work provides Azerbaijani readers with a broad and comprehensive understanding of the Turkmen people's history, their rich spiritual values, and the development of science, education, and culture in Turkmenistan.

At the same time, "The Jewel of Wisdom" reflects the shared spiritual values, historical roots, and traditions of brotherhood between the two peoples. Its translation into Azerbaijani breathes new life into literary and cultural cooperation and further reinforces the spiritual bridge that already exists among Turkic nations.

Touching upon bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Ambassador Gozalov stressed that the brotherly and strategic partnership between the two countries has made significant progress and, in 2025, was further strengthened by the political will of the national leaders.

He added that these relations continue to expand on the basis of mutual trust and friendship.