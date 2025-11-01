Azernews.Az

Saturday November 1 2025

Azerbaijan’s money supply reaches nearly 48 bln manats as of October 1, 2025

1 November 2025 11:09 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s money supply reaches nearly 48 bln manats as of October 1, 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

As of October 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s broad money supply (M3 aggregate) stood at 47.99 billion manats, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more