Azerbaijan, EU discuss deeper media cooperation and information security [PHOTOS]

Akbar Novruz Read more

A meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Romania between Azerbaijani media officials and Member of the European Parliament Christian Terhes to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the fields of information, communication, and media, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AZERTAC; Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council; and Qudsi Osmanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Romania.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in media and communication, enhancing information security across the region, and promoting truthful reporting in the European information space. Christian Terhes emphasized that the European Parliament attaches great importance to peacebuilding and dialogue in the South Caucasus and praised Azerbaijan’s modern media policy, its support for media independence, and its ongoing digital transformation efforts.

Participants also discussed Azerbaijan’s leading role in the South Caucasus following the establishment of peace and highlighted the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8 in Washington as a milestone for regional cooperation.

During their remarks, Vugar Aliyev, Ahmad Ismayilov, and Ismat Sattarov underlined the importance of integrating Azerbaijani media into European networks, strengthening international partnerships, and expanding journalist exchange and training programs. Ambassador Osmanov noted that the high level of political and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania opens new opportunities for joint media projects and called on European partners to help ensure that objective information about Azerbaijan’s peace and reconstruction efforts reaches international audiences.

The meeting also addressed issues such as countering disinformation, improving digital media literacy, enhancing young journalists’ access to European experience, and deepening communication on energy security. Both sides agreed to continue developing cooperation and launching new joint initiatives to strengthen Azerbaijan–Europe information ties.