Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to visit Washington in November for post-war reconstruction talks

2 November 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani has confirmed that President Ahmad al-Sharaa will travel to the United States in November for official talks at the White House, Azernews reports, citing the SANA news agency.

Al-Shibani said the visit is expected to take place later this month, although no specific date was provided. The agenda will reportedly focus on Syria’s post-war reconstruction efforts and the possible lifting of U.S. sanctions imposed during the conflict.

“The continuation of sanctions no longer has any justification,” the foreign minister said, emphasizing that their removal is essential for Syria’s economic recovery and regional reintegration.

If confirmed, this will mark the first visit by a Syrian head of state to the United States since Syria gained independence in 1946. President al-Sharaa has previously met with former U.S. President Donald Trump—first in Riyadh and later on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A day earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack told Axios that al-Sharaa’s visit to Washington is tentatively scheduled for November 10. Analysts view the upcoming trip as a potential turning point in long-frozen U.S.–Syria relations.