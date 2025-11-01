EU and China agree to ease tensions, extend talks on export controls

1 November 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union and China have agreed to continue talks on export control measures following a high-level meeting in Brussels, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced Saturday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Discussions centered on Beijing’s rare earth export policies, with China agreeing to suspend the planned expansion of export controls for one year.

“China confirmed that the suspension of the October export controls applies to the EU,” Sefcovic said on X, noting that both sides pledged to continue dialogue on improving policy implementation.

The move comes as part of broader efforts to ease trade tensions and secure stable access to critical raw materials essential for Europe’s green and digital transitions.