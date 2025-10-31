Azernews.Az

Friday October 31 2025

Azerbaijan-Slovenia trade turnover rises, driven by higher exports

31 October 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Slovenia trade turnover rises, driven by higher exports
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Slovenia has shown solid growth in the first nine months of 2025. This growth demonstrates the strengthening trade partnership between the two countries, supported by increasing interest from Azerbaijani exporters and Slovenian manufacturers. Exports from Azerbaijan to Slovenia amounted to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more