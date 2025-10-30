Ankara, London cement strategic alliance with Eurofighter Typhoon agreement

30 October 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Nur Banu Aras

Turkiye has formally signed an agreement to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, a deal long anticipated by Ankara. The signing ceremony took place yesterday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer putting their signatures on the collaboration agreement regarding the Eurofighter program. The event followed a private bilateral meeting and a working lunch with delegations at the Presidential Complex before moving to the formal signing ceremony.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Starmer, President Erdoğan noted that the signatures were finalized during inter-delegation discussions. “We have just signed the declaration of cooperation with Prime Minister Starmer here today. I see this memorandum as a new emblem of our strategic relations as close allies,” Erdoğan said. He also expressed gratitude for the UK’s efforts through the Eurofighter Consortium, saying, “I thank Prime Minister Starmer and his team for their work throughout the process. I also extend my appreciation to the leaders of other consortium member countries for their constructive approach. I believe this collaboration with the UK will open doors to joint projects in our defense industry.”

Erdoğan highlighted that today’s discussions focused on trade and defense relations. “As you know, the United Kingdom is one of our largest trade and investment partners. We are determined to raise our trade volume first to $30 billion, and then to $40 billion. Our institutions are taking various measures, including updating the free trade agreement. We are also exploring opportunities for joint investments in third countries. We aim to establish new partnerships in energy and the defense industry. Moreover, we are pleased that many UK citizens consider Turkiye their second home. To leverage this potential, we have also begun negotiations on signing a bilateral cooperation framework document. I believe these steps will rapidly elevate our relations and strategic partnership to a much higher level.”

President Erdoğan further noted that he and Starmer had the opportunity to review developments in Gaza. Regarding the UK’s recognition of the State of Palestine, Erdoğan said, “We regard this decision as a courageous step toward a two-state solution. Considering the approaching winter, it is crucial that humanitarian aid reaches the people of Gaza. I believe we will take steps together with the UK in this regard. We all have responsibilities to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza and prevent violations. In this context, the current government in Israel must be restrained.”

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, with Erdoğan stressing the need to resolve the ongoing conflict, now entering its fourth year, with a just peace. On Syria, he emphasized that lasting stability depends on supporting the Syrian government and preventing internal and external actors from destabilizing the country.

During the conference, Prime Minister Starmer remarked, “Though our countries are at opposite ends of Europe, we now work together far more closely than before.” Starmer confirmed that the UK will supply Turkiye with 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, with the option for additional purchases in the future. “This will deepen NATO security and enhance bilateral defense industry cooperation,” he said. Starmer also noted their joint efforts for peace in the Middle East, adding, “I want to underline the role you have played. The first phase of the Gaza peace plan is taking shape. We are now moving to implement this agreement as quickly as possible and strive to bring the region to a much better position.”