Fitness center launches weight loss contest with Porsche prize

30 October 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A fitness center in Binzhou, Shandong Province, northern China, has launched an unusual weight loss competition, offering a Porsche Panamera as the grand prize, Azernews reports.

Participants must pay an entrance fee of $1,400, and the prize—a car valued at $150,000—will go to the individual who loses 50 kg (110 lbs) in three months.

“This campaign is real and already underway. Registration will close once we reach 30 participants. So far, about seven or eight people have signed up,” the gym said. They also clarified that the winner will receive a used 2020 Porsche, which currently belongs to the gym owner, rather than a brand-new vehicle.

The entrance fee includes meals and accommodation, but the fitness center has not yet revealed details about the training program or the criteria for judging the weight loss.

The competition has sparked concern among health experts and the public. Dr. Zeng, a well-known medical blogger in China, warned that losing weight too quickly can be dangerous.

“Losing 0.5 kg per day is far too fast. Unless someone is severely overweight, this pace results in muscle loss rather than fat loss. A safer target is about 0.5 kg per week,” he explained.

Despite the warnings, the contest has drawn curiosity online, with many netizens commenting on the extreme challenge and the high-stakes incentive. Some see it as a creative marketing strategy, while others question the ethics and health risks of such rapid weight loss competitions.

Interestingly, the trend of offering luxury prizes for extreme fitness challenges is growing in parts of Asia, highlighting both the popularity of competitive wellness programs and the lengths people are willing to go for fame and rewards.