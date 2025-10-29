EBRD supports Azerbaijan in developing national hydrogen energy roadmap

29 October 2025 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting Azerbaijan in the preparation of its national hydrogen energy roadmap, according to Cavid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

As reported by Azernews, citing the Ministry's official, he made the remarks during his speech at the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum held in Baku.

According to Abdullayev, the EBRD is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan on drafting hydrogen energy development roadmaps, which will serve as a foundation for future projects in this emerging sector.

“The Bank is already providing both financial and technical assistance to the Azerbaijani side,” Abdullayev said. “The process of selecting an international consulting company to prepare a comprehensive, implementation-oriented document has reached its final stage.”

He added that a shortlist of international consulting firms has already been determined and that there is strong interest in participating in the project.

“I am confident that the outcomes will be successful,” Abdullayev emphasized.

Abdullayev also noted that within the framework of COP29, Azerbaijan has presented its strategic vision for hydrogen energy development, a document that has attracted broad international interest.