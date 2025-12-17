Dozens of former IDP families return to Lachin, Khojavend and Aghdam under state program [PHOTOS]

17 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the “Great Return” to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is continuing.

According to Azernews, in this latest phase of resettlement, 17 families comprising 69 people have returned to the city of Lachin. A further six families (26 people) have been relocated to the Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district, 18 families (90 people) to the settlement of Qirmizi Bazar, and 16 families (45 people) to the village of Khidirli in Aghdam district.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also extended their appreciation to the brave Azerbaijani Army, as well as to the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the country’s territories, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.

It is worth noting that the families resettled in the city of Lachin, the Hadrut and Qirmizi Bazar settlements of Khojavend district, and the village of Khidirli in Aghdam district had previously been living in temporary accommodation across various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.