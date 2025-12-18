Azerbaijan changes description of State Border Service battle flags — decree
Changes have been made to the description of the battle flags of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
Under the provisions of the decree, the battle flags of the military units within the Rapid Action Forces will now bear the inscription: "State Border Service Rapid Action Forces Military Unit No. 0000," where "0000" represents the specific number assigned to each unit.
Additionally, the decree introduces a new design element to the description of the battle flags.
