Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 16 2025

Azerbaijan’s ICT output rises, fueling digital growth

16 December 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s ICT output rises, fueling digital growth
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

According to the State Statistics Committee, this figure is 8.1 percent higher than in the same period last year, reflecting continued expansion in digital services, telecommunications, and technology-related production.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more