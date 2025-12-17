Culture Ministry, UNAOC explore new opportunities for cooperation [PHOTOS]

17 December 2025 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

A bilateral meeting has been held between the Azerbaijan Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, and the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, as well as on prospects for the future development of this partnership.

Issues related to the organization of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, planned to be held in Baku next year in partnership with UNAOC, were discussed. At the same time, an agreement was reached to discuss, together with the UNAOC Group of Friends, the initiative to host the 12th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations in Azerbaijan in 2027.

The parties emphasized that the partnership formed within the framework of the Baku Process plays an important role in promoting international intercultural dialogue.

During the discussions, views were exchanged on initiatives jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and UNAOC, including international forums organized in previous years, events currently being held, and forums planned for the next stage. The importance of these platforms in promoting multicultural values and strengthening religious and cultural tolerance was particularly highlighted.

The meeting also addressed the role of cultural diplomacy amid global challenges, the expansion of cooperation with international organizations, and opportunities for implementing joint projects in the future.

The parties expressed the importance of further developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNAOC on the basis of mutual respect and shared values.