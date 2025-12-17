Final event dedicated to agribusiness festivals held in Baku

17 December 2025 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A closing event dedicated to the Agribusiness Festivals is being held in Baku today.

As reported by Azernews, the event will mark the conclusion of the 2025 agricultural year and review the outcomes of key initiatives implemented in recent years.

The programme includes presentations on the results of 90 Agribusiness Festivals held over the past three years, nearly 30 seed exhibitions and sales fairs, credit fairs, product festivals, and state support mechanisms for the agricultural sector. Reports will also be presented on bootcamps supporting the implementation of artificial intelligence projects, involving students from around 20 higher education institutions. In addition, a new format of the Caspian Agro International Azerbaijan Agricultural Exhibition, scheduled for May 2026, will be unveiled.

The event brings together high-level government officials and institutional leaders, including Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov; Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev; Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev; Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov; Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli; Chairman of ASAN Service Ulvi Mehdiyev; Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikayilov; Chair of the Milli Majlis Committee on Agrarian Policy Tahir Rzayev; Head of the Agrarian and Ecology Department of the Cabinet of Ministers Latif Gasimov; Minister of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rafail Guliyev; President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev; as well as heads of the Business Development Fund, the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the State Employment Agency, and several commercial banks.