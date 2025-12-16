Turkish hamams gain popularity in Europe

16 December 2025 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In recent decades, the number of Turkish hamams in Europe has surged. While many attribute this trend to the growing influx of Middle Eastern immigrants, research reveals a fascinating shift: increasing numbers of indigenous Europeans are becoming “addicted” (in the most positive sense) to this traditional Oriental wellness ritual, Azernews reports.

The Turkish hammam is far more than just a place to wash; it’s a centuries-old cultural tradition of cleansing both the body and the spirit. Within the calming atmosphere of hot steam, marble interiors, and soft lighting, visitors immerse themselves in a practice that dates back to the era of the Ottoman Empire. In Istanbul alone, there are about 60 hammams that continue to preserve historical customs and architecture, offering an authentic experience to modern-day bathers.

The hammam experience is a multi-step ritual that begins with a gradual warming up of the body, followed by dousing with warm water, vigorous scrubbing using a special glove called "kisya," and a famous foam massage with natural olive oil-based soap. This cleansing process removes dead skin cells, opens pores, and accelerates cell renewal, leaving the skin rejuvenated. Traditionally, hamams are public spaces, with separate areas or designated visiting hours for men and women. After the treatments, guests are encouraged to relax, sip on herbal tea, and only then leave the sauna, feeling refreshed both physically and mentally.

Fans of the hammam experience emphasize that it’s not just about hygiene—it’s a profound psychological recovery. In today’s stress-filled European lifestyle, it’s no surprise that Turkish hamams are gaining popularity across the continent. Over recent years, new hamams have opened in nearly every EU capital, signaling a growing interest in these sanctuaries of wellness.

In an age where people are increasingly looking for ways to unwind and reconnect with their inner selves, the appeal of the hammam’s holistic relaxation seems to be universal. It’s a form of escape, not just from the pressures of modern life, but also a journey into a centuries-old tradition that blends health, history, and culture in a uniquely calming way.