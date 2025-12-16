Huawei debuts new smartphones and devices in Argentina

16 December 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 15, 2025 – Chinese tech giant Huawei unveiled a series of new smartphones and devices on Monday during a high-profile launch event in Buenos Aires. The event marks Huawei’s official return to the Argentine smartphone market after a six-year hiatus, signaling the company’s renewed focus on Latin America, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The launch showcased Huawei’s latest innovations in mobile technology, connectivity, and smart device integration, emphasizing advanced cameras, faster processors, and enhanced AI-driven features. Attendees at the event expressed excitement over the company’s return to Argentina, highlighting the growing demand for premium smartphones in the region.

Industry analysts note that Huawei’s comeback could reignite competition in the Argentine smartphone market, particularly against global rivals such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple. The company also emphasized its commitment to local partnerships and services, aiming to strengthen its presence beyond hardware by offering software, cloud services, and AI-powered solutions.

The Buenos Aires launch underscores Huawei’s broader strategy to re-expand globally after several years of geopolitical and market challenges, positioning the company as a resilient and innovative player in the international tech landscape.