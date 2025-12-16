Azernews.Az

Korea Zinc falls amid US smelter plan dispute

16 December 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
Korea Zinc falls amid US smelter plan dispute

The shares of Korea Zinc Inc., widely regarded as the world’s largest zinc smelter, fell sharply on Tuesday following significant gains the previous day. Investor unease arose after the company announced a major new project in the United States, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

