Master classes on tar and piano held in Mingachevir [PHOTOS]

The master classes on playing the piano and tar have been held in Mingachevir, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Central-Aran Regional Department of Culture, Azernews reports.

The master classes were attended by teachers and students from music and art schools in the city of Mingachevir, as well as from the districts of Agdash, Goychay, Kurdamir, Ujar, Yevlakh, and Zardab, which are under the department's jurisdiction.

The master class on tar, held at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Music School No. 1 in Mingachevir, was led by Arslan Novrasli, head of the Department of Instrumental Performance at the Faculty of Arts of the Garabagh University. The piano master class was conducted by Ulviya Kazimova, PhD in Art History, chair of the piano department's subject commission at the Music College of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Speaking at the event, Lala Karimova, head of the MEMİM Department and Honored Worker of Culture, noted that the goal of the project dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great composer and musicologist Uzeyir Hajibayli was to improve the quality of education in music and art schools within the ministry's system, enhance the theoretical and practical knowledge of students and teachers in their respective specialties. She noted that the master classes provide an opportunity for teachers to learn modern teaching methods and achieve more effective results in their professional activities.

During the master classes, experts listened to student performances, offered their recommendations, and answered questions from the audience.

