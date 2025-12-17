SOCAR, ENOC Group discuss expansion of energy cooperation
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf has met with Hussein Lutah, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, according to a statement released by SOCAR, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed current and prospective areas of cooperation between the two companies. Special emphasis was placed on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in November this year between SOCAR and Dragon Oil, highlighting its importance in expanding bilateral ties.
The discussions also included an exchange of views on cooperation across various segments of the energy sector, including exploration, production, digitalization, trading, marketing, as well as other areas of mutual interest.
