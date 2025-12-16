Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 16 2025

Ford changes approach and tackles EV-related costs

16 December 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)
Ford changes approach and tackles EV-related costs

Ford Motor Company revealed on Monday a major strategic shift that will focus on trucks, hybrids, and affordable electric vehicles (EVs), while scaling back certain parts of its existing electric vehicle program, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more