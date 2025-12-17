Farid Gayibov affirms role of country's leadership in sport's development

17 December 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has addressed the official presentation ceremony dedicated to Baku being declared the World Capital of Sports, Azernews reports.

In his speech, the minister stressed that Azerbaijani sport has been developing year by year thanks to the support of the country's leadership.

The minister recalled that Azerbaijan has hosted numerous international competitions:

"Among them are Formula 1, UFC, and other major events. Of course, the support of the Baku City Executive Authority has been invaluable on this path. Even more exciting competitions await us next year. The recognition of Baku as the World Capital of Sports is a magnificent event," he added.

Note that the title of World Capital of Sport was officially transferred from Monaco to Baku.

A formal signing ceremony was held to mark the World Capitals of Sport commemorative plaque, attended by government officials alongside representatives of the European Capitals and Cities of Sport Federation (ACES Europe).