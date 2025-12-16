Famous robot vacuum maker declares bankruptcy

16 December 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

iRobot, the American company behind the popular Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, has filed for bankruptcy. The company will become privately held by its primary manufacturer, China’s Picea Robotics, which will write off iRobot’s debts in exchange for 100% ownership of the shares, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!