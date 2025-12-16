Azernews.Az

Famous robot vacuum maker declares bankruptcy

16 December 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)
iRobot, the American company behind the popular Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, has filed for bankruptcy. The company will become privately held by its primary manufacturer, China’s Picea Robotics, which will write off iRobot’s debts in exchange for 100% ownership of the shares, Azernews reports.

