Call for applications launched for Urban Expo at WUF13

17 December 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Applications are now open for the Urban Expo exhibition, to be held as part of the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku from 17–22 May 2026, Azernews reports.

Expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors from around the world, the Urban Expo will provide a high-profile international platform for showcasing cutting-edge approaches to sustainable urban development.

Covering 35,000 square metres, the exhibition will host a diverse range of participants, including national and local governments, regional bodies, UN agencies, academic institutions, international financial institutions, civil society organisations, foundations, and private-sector companies.

Exhibition spaces will be available in multiple formats, ranging from individual stands to large-scale national and city pavilions. The Urban Expo will convene global stakeholders around key priority themes such as adequate housing, climate resilience, digital innovation, and inclusive urban development, highlighting practical and innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges facing cities today.

Several new initiatives will be introduced at WUF13, including the Startup Pavilion and the WUF Academy, further enriching the exhibition experience.

Applications to participate in the Urban Expo must be submitted online by 31 March 2026, with one application permitted per category.

For registration and further information, please visit the Urban Expo webpage or contact the team at [[email protected]].