Azerbaijan sees steady growth in number of taxpayers and registered businesses

17 December 2025 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

As of December 1 this year, a total of 1,667,152 taxpayers were registered across Azerbaijan. Of this number, 86.8% were individuals, while 13.2% consisted of legal entities and other organizations, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy. Compared to the same period in 2024, the total number of taxpayers increased by...

