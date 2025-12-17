Opening ceremony held for Aghajan Abiyev Boxing Tournament [PHOTOS]

17 December 2025 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The opening ceremony of the first boxing tournament dedicated to Aghajan Abiyev, Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sport of Azerbaijan, Honored Scientist, and recipient of the "Shohrat," "Sharaf," and 1st‑degree "For Service to the Fatherland orders has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The tournament is being held among boys born in 2012–2013. The ceremony began with the performance of Azerbaijan's National Anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs. Participants, coaches, and referees entered the sports arena to the sound of a march.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev, highlighted Aghajan Abiyev's invaluable contributions to Azerbaijani sport and his significant role in the development of boxing in the country.

Vice‑President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade described the tournament as a landmark event, noting that Aghajan Abiyev was the initiator of the first international youth boxing tournament in Azerbaijan during the independence period.

He emphasized that organizing such a tournament in the late 1990s played a crucial role in establishing Azerbaijan's reputation as a host nation in the international sports arena. Huseynzade also presented Abiyev with a special award recently conferred by the European Olympic Academy in recognition of his services to the Olympic Movement and the development of sport.

Advisor to the President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Samir Huseynov spoke about the importance of the tournament, noting that last week Azerbaijan's youngest boxer, Subhan Mammadov, became a world champion, the youngest in the world to achieve such success.

At the event, Aghajan Abiyev signed a boxing glove and presented it to Subhan Mammadov. The world champion expressed gratitude for the valuable gift and voiced confidence that he would repeat his success at the Olympic Games.

Rector of the Azerbaijan Sport Academy Fuad Hajiyev praised Aghajan Abiyev's contributions, noting that he led the Academy for nearly 28 years and, as both an international referee and a scholar‑pedagogue, played a special role in shaping young athletes.

Vice‑President of the National Olympic Committee, Chair of the Azerbaijan Sports Veterans Public Union, and Olympic champion Zemfira Meftakhetdinova stressed the importance of the tournament for young athletes. She then presented Abiyev with a membership card of the Sports Veterans Union.

International referee Elnur Mammadli expressed gratitude to the organizers and wished success to the participants. The panel of referees was introduced, and a video clip about Agajan Abiyev was screened. Following the artistic program, the quarterfinal matches began.

The tournament has gathered nearly 100 boxers representing Baku clubs "Golden Glove," "Dinamo," "Education," "Neftchi," AHTIA, and MOIK, as well as teams from Ganja and Sumgayit.

Competitions are being held across 18 weight categories, with international referee Anar Nagdiyev serving as chief judge. The final bouts will take place on December 19.