Wednesday December 17 2025

Azerbaijan’s experience highlighted in WEF report on artificial intelligence and energy

17 December 2025 15:07 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has published an analytical report titled “From Paradox to Progress: A Net-Positive AI Energy Framework”, which also features Azerbaijan’s experience in aligning artificial intelligence development with energy sustainability, Azernews reports.

