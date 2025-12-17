Diplomacy World magazine releases special issue highlighting COP29 legacy

17 December 2025 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Diplomacy World magazine regularly focuses on pressing issues in foreign and global policy. Its latest special issue is dedicated to the legacy of COP29, highlighting the outcomes and long-term impact of the conference.

As reported by Azernews, citing Azertac that the issue reflects the positions and activities of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Negotiator for COP29, Yalchin Rafiyev, said the timing of the special issue’s publication carries both special and symbolic significance. “Azerbaijan has already handed over the COP presidency to Brazil, making this an appropriate moment to revisit and assess the contributions we made to the COP process and the legacy we left behind,” he noted.

Rafiyev also emphasised that preparations for COP31 have already begun in brotherly Türkiye, adding that Azerbaijan stands ready to provide comprehensive support to Türkiye within the COP framework. He noted that the special issue also serves as an important opportunity, ahead of COP31, to remind countries of the commitments they have undertaken.

Addressing the presentation ceremony of Diplomacy World magazine’s 61/2025 special issue, Rafiyev said that once Azerbaijan was entrusted with hosting COP29, preparations began immediately and were accompanied by a number of challenges. “Despite these difficulties, within a short period we were able to form an almost entirely new climate diplomacy team,” he stated.

He noted that preparing for a large-scale, complex international event with extremely high global expectations in less than a year posed serious challenges in terms of planning and the effective management of parallel processes. Nevertheless, the deputy foreign minister underlined that the successful high-level organisation of COP29 and the decisions adopted constitute an important legacy, strengthening international confidence in Azerbaijan.

According to Rafiyev, Azerbaijan acted as a chair that built bridges between countries and demonstrated an open, constructive approach to dialogue. “This approach has further reinforced our country’s reputation as a reliable partner in global processes and significantly enhanced its diplomatic standing,” he added.